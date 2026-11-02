Lengthy Miller Road Closure Starts Wednesday For I-69 Overpass Work

November 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Miller Road will be closed up in Genesee County for overpass work.



MDOT advises it will be temporarily closing Miller Road starting this Wednesday between the eastbound and westbound I-69 entrance ramps in Swartz Creek to safely accommodate work underneath the I-69 overpass.



Traffic will be detoured via Bristol and Elms Roads, with Miller Road expected to re-open in December.



The work is a part of a $33.5 million investment to improve and repair 15 structures on I-69 between I-75 and Morrish Road, as well as two additional structures near Sheridan Road in Shiawassee County.



Work will include shallow and deep overlays, partial deck replacements, steel repairs, guardrails, and approach work.



MDOT says the investment will extend the overall service lives of the structures - providing drivers a much smoother ride.