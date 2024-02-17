Road Closure Next Week For Forestry Work

February 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure and forestry work will be underway next week in Scio Township.



On Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Miller Road between Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Zeeb Road to perform forestry work.



The roadwork is expected to take approximately five days. However, the Road Commission advises that all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to a detour map is provided.