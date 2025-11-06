Miller Industries To Expand In Fenton Township

November 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big business expansion project is coming to Genesee County.



The expansion project from Miller Industries in Fenton comes with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). It is said to represent $43 (m) million in capital investment and creating at least 167 new good-paying, local jobs in the community.



This marks the company’s second expansion within three years in Fenton Township.



Co-CEO of Miller Industries Chad Miller commented "This project marks another great step in our continued partnership with the State of Michigan. We’re proud to be part of a shared commitment to innovation, job creation, and strengthening Michigan’s manufacturing future."



Fenton Township Supervisor Vince Lorraine said “On behalf of Fenton Township, I want to thank Miller Industries for continuing to invest and grow here. Since establishing their operations in Fenton, Miller Industries has repeatedly demonstrated a long-term commitment to our community — investing in new facilities and creating meaningful employment opportunities. Their latest expansion will add substantial manufacturing and office capacity and generate hundreds of quality jobs, further strengthening economic activity and development along the Thompson Road corridor. We appreciate their confidence in Fenton Township and look forward to supporting their continued success.”



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said “This announcement by Miller Industries will bring hundreds of good paying, local jobs to Michigan. The new $43 million expansion will result in a new facility that helps them manufacture cutting-edge technology. With today’s announcement, we are continuing to show the world that Michigan is on the move and open for business. I’ll keep going everywhere and working with anyone to help families and business owners ‘make it’ in Michigan.”



Miller Industries was founded in 2014. It’s a family owned and operated company that specializes in modular building systems including e-houses, chiller plants, boiler systems, custom steel fabrication, conveyor systems, as well as representing a number of companies nationwide in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications.



The company announced plans to construct a new 270,000-square-foot building to serve high-growth sectors including semi-conductors and electrical substations with the precision engineered components needed. The expansion is part of the company’s long-term strategy to meet the increased needs of current customers and allow the manufacturing space required to secure additional customers.



The company is anticipating that the expansion will result in up to $43 (m) million in capital investment along with the creation of 167 qualified new jobs with a starting wage of $25 per hour plus benefits. The wage represents nearly $3.50 per hour above the regional median wage of $21.58. The company received a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant in the amount of $1 (m) million to aid in the expansion.



The project supports the manufacturing supply chain while considering environmentally friendly business practices and serves several of Michigan’s focus industries including automotive, technology, and logistics.



A release states “the company has established a good working relationship with the local region. Genesee County has an unemployment rate of 6.9% and is very optimistic and excited for the addition of 167 new jobs with starting wages well above the regional median wage”.



In addition to MSF support, the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance has offered a staff, financial, or economic commitment to the project in the form of talent recruitment assistance, and timely permit processing. Also, the Charter Township of Fenton has offered a PA 198 or Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption for up to 12 years - with an estimated value of $6 (m) million.



Photos: Miller Industries, Google Street View