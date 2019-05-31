Military War Dog Kira To Be Interred This Weekend

May 31, 2019

A four-legged hero is being honored with an interment this weekend.



The Michigan War Dog Memorial will be recognizing Military War Dog Kira with a burial on Saturday. Kira served 2 tours of duty with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan as a Patrol Explosive Detection Dog. Her courage on the battlefield helped bring all the service men and women serving with her home safely. Kira’s interment will take place beginning at noon, at the Michigan War Dog Memorial site, located at 25805 Milford Road, in Lyon Township. The ceremony is expected to last about an hour.



Officials with the Michigan War Dog Memorial have worked to restore and maintain the hallowed ground with the purpose of allowing interments of retired military war dogs and service dogs, with full honors, at no cost to the owner or handler. For more information, and list of events they have scheduled throughout the summer, visit their website through the link below. (MK)