Military Appreciation Night Coming To High Football Game

September 20, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





A military appreciation night is coming to a local Friday night football game.



The game is this Friday is Fowlerville High School versus Williamston High School at Brigham Field and will benefit VETLIFE. The game is at 7:00pm and the gates will open at 5:30. Fowlerville players will wear special commemorative jerseys, which were sold to sponsor an active duty soldier or veteran.



The pre-game will include the Presentation of Colors, followed by the National Anthem performed by the Fowlerville Marching Band. Individuals wishing to make a donation can do so in person at the game as well as by mail.



There will be a loose change donation during the game and food donations will be collected for VETLIFE Harvest for Heroes Thanksgiving Feast. Needed are canned corn, canned green beans, gravy, boxed potatoes and boxes of stuffing. Active Military and Veterans that show their DOD Common Access Card or a Veterans ID will be admitted into the game for free. WHMI will be there broadcasting the game.



VETLIFE’s mission is to provide veterans with sustainable solutions while promoting a safer, healthier and prosperous civilian lifestyle. They offer a variety of resources, programs and events to veterans and their families at no cost. VETLIFE was formed in 2018 by veteran families for veteran families. The rising number of veteran suicides bothered them so they formed VETLIFE.



The attached release has more information.