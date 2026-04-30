Milford’s Ladies Night Out Prepares to Take Over Main Street

April 30, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



It's an evening full of fashion, food, and fun. Tonight is Ladies Night Out in downtown Milford.



Hosted by the Milford Business Association, Ladies Night Out is taking place from 5-9pm.



Traci Goodnough, owner of For Feets Sake in downtown Milford and member of the Milford Business Association, says it’s a night out that all the gal pals won’t want to miss.



Shoppers are able to check out the latest spring fashion trends, enjoy a video booth, participate in a flower power costume contest, and also take advantage of exclusive storewide sales.



Meanwhile, the first 400 people at Center Street Park's gazebo can pick up a swag bag filled with goodies.



A link to the event page is posted below.