Milford's Central Park Begins to Close for Renovation Project

October 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Portions of Milford’s Central Park, nestled between Main Street and Liberty Street in downtown Milford, have closed to the public as The Village moves forward with renovations.



The southern portion of Central Park was closed on Tuesday, October 17th, along with the park’s public access points at Benson Road and John R Street. Access from Liberty Street will remain open until October 23rd.



A map of temporary closures is shown in the middle photo.



The entire park is scheduled to close starting on Monday, October 23rd.



As the project moves ahead, park closures will be reviewed and portions of the park may be reopened as it is deemed safe to do so. A link to the official announcement made on The Village of Milford's Facebook page provided.



The Milford Township Board of Trustees partnered with The Village of Milford’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to redevelop Milford’s Central Park. The partnership includes a $1.5 million contribution from the township for renovations.



The approved plan includes a new pedestrian boardwalk and viewing platform along the Huron River, riparian plantings and stabilization of the riverbank, enhanced accessibility for canoes and kayaks, and a continuous accessible pathway around the park.



The park will offer new amenities including an ice-skating rink, all-ages swings to view the river, outdoor fire features, gardens, significant tree plantings and sports courts. Local favorites, such as the Amphitheater, the Playscape and the Veteran’s Memorial, will remain.



“I’ve been here most of my life,” said Cindy Dagenhardt, Township Treasurer. “I’ve never been more excited for our community. This is something all of our residents will enjoy for decades to come.”



More information on the project can be found at the provided links.



Rendering Photos are courtesy of MeetMeinMilford.com.