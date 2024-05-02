Water Tower Maintenance In Village Of Milford

May 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Water tower maintenance is scheduled in the Village of Milford.



Starting on Friday, the water tower on Summit Street will be offline for routine cleaning and maintenance.



The work requires the tower to be completely empty and draining of the water will begin early on Friday. During this time, water will be present on Summit Street and lanes may be partially blocked.



The work is expected to take several weeks to complete and additional notices will be provided once the water tower is back online.



The Department of Public Services will continue to monitor water pressure and quality during the project. Any concerns should be reported to the department at 248-685-3055.