Road Work In Village Of Milford

August 23, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road paving project is getting going this week in the Village of Milford while others are continuing.



The asphalt milling and paving of Milford Bluffs is scheduled this week, weather permitting.



For the Commerce Road project, the Village advises that gas main relocation is underway. Culvert headwall construction is tentatively scheduled to begin this week. Flyers have been distributed to all residents and merchants in the vicinity. Additional flyers will provide more detailed information for residents and merchants directly impacted by the work.



Commerce Road will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian thru-traffic for the duration of the project.



Finally for the East Huron Street Project, restoration is ongoing. Pavement markings and signage will follow in the upcoming weeks.



More information about the projects is available on the Village of Milford website. That link is provided.