Milford Village Council Approves Raises

June 23, 2019

The Milford Village Council has approved a raise for non-union employees.



The Village Council met recently and unanimously approved a 2% increase for both full-time and part-time employees. This applies to all full-time management and administrative employees, as well as part-time administrative/clerical employees, police service aids, police service cadets, and crossing guards.



According to the Milford Times, Village Manager Christian Wuerth said that “the raises for about 40 full- and part-time employees equate to about a $26,000 increase in the village budget.” Employees receive increases in pay for the first four years, followed by performance-based raises that can range from zero to 2%. However an employee must serve at least seven years before the maximum payment range can be achieved. The increases in the pay will begin on July 1st. (JB)