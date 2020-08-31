Peters Road Construction Project In Milford Continuing

August 31, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Construction is continuing on Peters Road in the Village of Milford this week and traffic delays are possible.



The Village advises that final grading and restoration will continue this week. The top lift of asphalt is planned early to mid-week. Final restoration and clean-up will continue the following week, along with pavement markings and permanent signage. The paving operations will impact Commerce Road traffic, resulting in a temporary eastbound lane closure utilizing flag control. Officials say temporary lane closures will be kept to a minimum and will be coordinated with local law enforcement and the fire department.



Peters Road will be closed to thru-traffic for the duration of the project. Residents will still have access should avoid driving through the current active construction work area if possible. All of the work is weather-dependent.