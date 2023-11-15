Lane Closure In Village Of Milford Thursday

November 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A temporary lane closure will be in effect in the Village of Milford tomorrow.



Starting after 9am, the southbound lane of Main Street near Canal Street will be closed.



All traffic will be routed to the northbound lane with flaggers. Crews will be completing some minor repairs and routine maintenance.



Delays are possible and motorists may want to seek alternate routes.



Main Street will re-open later in the day upon completion of the work.