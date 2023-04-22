Construction Projects Moving Along In Village Of Milford

April 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction projects are picking back up in the Village of Milford.



For the East Huron Street Stormwater Project, storm sewer construction is complete. Concrete curb and gutter has been placed and the disturbed area has been filled with temporary asphalt. The Village advises that permanent pavement will follow in the upcoming months.



For the Union Street and Summit Street Road & Utilities Project, temporary construction signage has been delivered to the site. Pavement removals will start this coming week on Union Street. Water main construction on Union Street will follow in the coming weeks. Notices will be distributed to all residents impacted by water main construction.



There will be intermittent closures on Summit Street for the next several weeks, followed by a full-time closure once the road is under construction.



The Village reminds residents to make sure that all private underground utilities such as sprinklers and invisible fences are clearly marked to avoid unnecessary damages.



As with all construction projects, all projected dates and timelines are weather permitting.