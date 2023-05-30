New Water Main Almost Complete On Union Street In Milford

May 30, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road and utilities project is progressing in the Village of Milford.



A new water main and water services are nearly complete on Union Street from Detroit to Summit Streets.



The Village advises that construction of the new storm sewer system on Union and Summit Streets will continue over the next several weeks, followed by preparations for concrete work and asphalt paving.



Summit Street will remain closed from Main Street to Hickory Street for the next few weeks. Motorists are asked to follow posted detours.



Notices will be distributed to all residents directly impacted by construction.



All activities are weather permitting.