Asphalt Placement Complete On Union-Summit Street Project

September 30, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road and utilities project is moving along in the Village of Milford.



Construction has been taking place on Union and Summit Streets.



The Village advises that asphalt placement is complete on all roads. Concrete around utility structure collars were being poured on Friday. Most of the restoration is also complete.



Officials say project cleanup, permanent signs, pavement markings, and punch list items will continue as weather allows. The roads will remain closed to thru-traffic until all project work is completed.



Meanwhile, Old Plank Road near the railroad crossing remains closed for maintenance work through Tuesday. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour - which is Dawson to South Hill for northbound traffic and South Main/South Hill to Dawson for southbound traffic.