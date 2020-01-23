Milford Twp. Man Arrested On Sex Assault Charges

January 23, 2020

Law enforcement has captured a wanted Milford Township-man who temporarily evaded arrest by slamming his car through a police blockade.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have arrested a 39-year-old-man who has a three-count warrant for sexual assault from the South Lyon Police Department, and an outstanding felony warrant for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder from the Michigan State Police- West Branch. Just before 11am Tuesday, detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team made a positive ID on the man coming out of a Shell gas station on Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township.



With their lights activated, they attempted to box in the suspect’s vehicle, a black Ford Contour. According to a police report, the suspect put his car in reverse and pushed past the detective’s car behind him. The suspect then hit the driver’s side of the vehicle as he was pulling away. He fled westbound on 8-Mile Road and the detective’s terminated the pursuit due to poor road conditions. The OSCO Aviation Unit was called in, and located the vehicle, which had suffered heavy front-end damage, at an address on Eckschtay Street in the Novi Meadows Mobile Home Community. Deputies established a perimeter, and with the help of the K-9 Unit, located the suspect in a residence nearby his abandoned car.



The suspect was taken into custody without any injuries to him or deputies, and is lodged at the Oakland County Jail. He has been given a new, added charge of Felonious Assault with a Motor Vehicle. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the Novi, South Lyon, and Wixom police departments. (MK)