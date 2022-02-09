Woman Dead After Vehicle-Train Crash In Milford

February 9, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police are investigating a fatal incident involving a train and a vehicle in the Village of Milford.



The Milford Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Old Plank Road at the railroad crossing, located just inside the Village, after multiple 911 calls were received reporting that a train and vehicle had collided at the crossing.



Police say preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling northbound on Old Plank Road failed to stop for the south/east bound train. The lone occupant, a 64-year-old Milford Township woman, sustained life-threatening injuries. Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures before the victim was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.



Milford Police accident investigators are being assisted by the Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit in the investigation. Preliminarily, police say there is no indication that the crossing signals malfunctioned or were not working properly.



Chief Tom Lindberg asks that travelers have some patience as the train is blocking all rail crossings throughout the community. Temporary detours are in place but businesses remain open and accessible. The rail crossings are expected to be blocked for the next several hours. Updates will be posted on the Department’s Facebook page.



Further, the Department reminds drivers to use extreme caution at all railroad crossings as vehicles can stop at crossings - trains cannot.



Anyone that may have been in the area or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Milford Police at (248) 684-1815.