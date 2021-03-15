Temporary Milford Trail Closure

March 15, 2021

Daily closures of the Milford Trail are planned in the Village.



Starting Tuesday morning, the Milford Trail will be closed daily from approximately 7am to 5pm near the Hubbell Pond Dam. Officials say the closure is needed to do required brush clearing on the berm adjacent to the dam. The trail will remain open for use on the weekends. The work is expected to take roughly 7-10 days to complete.



Updates can be found on the village's website.