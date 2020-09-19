Man Injured By Tree Chipper

September 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







A person was seriously injured by a tree chipper machine while working in Milford Township.



The Milford Fire Department responded to a “traumatic medical emergency” at around noon Thursday in the vicinity of Milford and Rowe Roads. The incident occurred while the person was working and co-workers reportedly tried to help the victim before calling 911. A work location was not provided. A press release states firefighters and EMS personnel attended to the person on scene but due to the nature of the injuries, U of M Survival Flight had to be requested and landed in a field near Milford High School. Police noted the presence had no connection to the school. Milford Police, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Highland Fire Department all assisted in securing and setting up a landing zone. The injured person was airlifted for further medical evaluation and treatment.



An update on the person’s condition was not available.