Milford to Host Virtual Meeting on Upcoming General Motors Rd Drainage Project

August 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Village of Milford is hosting a virtual informational meeting Tuesday evening for residents and businesses about an upcoming drainage project on General Motors Road.



The project includes the resurfacing of General Motors Road from the railroad tracks east of Main St. to the western Milford Village limits, just past Cottage Lane, along with drainage improvements in several areas.



Pre-registration is required for the virtual meeting, which starts at 6 pm Tuesday.



The meeting is expected to cover the scope and schedule of the General Motors Road project, and allow for Q&A.



Pre-registration information is linked below.



In 2012, voters in the Village approved a 20-year dedicated millage for road repairs and maintenance with a levy of 3.5 mills for the first 10 years and a levy of 1.0 mill for the final 10 years.



In 2018, voters approved changes to the road millage to lower the millage amount to 2.9000 mills, but to extend the full millage through 2032. At the time, this change was estimated to generate an additional $4.3 million for local road projects over the full term. The revised millage allowed the Village to issue $2.5 million in bonds in 2019, which allowed for the paving of Peters Rd. and other projects in 2019, 2020, and 2021.



In fiscal year 2024-2025, the road millage rate was 2.7260 mills and expected to generate $915,000 in revenues. Approximately $300,000 of that amount will be applied to paying the principal and interest on the 2019 road bonds.