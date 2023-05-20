Water Main Work In Village Of Milford

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Water main work resulted in service interruptions for some residents in the Village of Milford.



The construction of the new storm sewer system has begun on Summit Street between Main Street and Hickory Street. Detours are in place to route traffic away from the active construction site.



On Friday, the new water main on Union Street was being connected to the existing water main, resulting in a temporary interruption in water services to residents on Union Street between Summit Street and Commerce Street. Notices have been provided to all residents impacted.



This coming week, a second temporary interruption of service will occur as individual residential water services are transferred to the new water main. Additional notices will be distributed to impacted residents prior to the second disruption of service.



Upon completion of water main work, construction for the new storm sewer system will continue for the next several weeks followed by the beginning stages of pavement preparations.



All activities are weather permitting.