Construction Projects Progressing In Village Of Milford

September 16, 2023

Construction projects are progressing in the Village of Milford.



The base course of asphalt was placed this week on Summit Street and Union Street. The milling of Summit Street, west of Union Street, is scheduled for the middle of the coming week. That will be followed by the top course of asphalt on the entire project. Restoration will follow the paving operations.



The Village advises that during the paving operations, there will be times when the road will be inaccessible. It asks that motorists do not drive on freshly placed asphalt as it causes small ruts and imperfections in the finished road surface.



Both Summit and Union Streets will remain closed for a couple of weeks after paving for final utility structure adjustment, restoration, and project cleanup.



If necessary, additional traffic and pedestrian detours will be implemented for the safety of the residents and construction workers. All work is weather permitting.



Additionally next week, Old Plank Road near the railroad crossing will be closed for maintenance work starting on Tuesday, September 19th. That will run through Tuesday, October 3rd. Motorists as asked to follow the posted detour, which is Dawson to South Hill for northbound traffic and South Main/South Hill to Dawson for southbound traffic.