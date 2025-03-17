Milford Submits Plans for Social District

March 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Village of Milford is moving forward with plans for a social district. A resolution passed by council March 3 now heads to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for final approval.



"Really, it was kind of an amenity that users were actually asking for more than license holders. I think we have 11 license holders in the boundaries of the district, and by far, the majority of them are interested in participating," said Ann Barnette, executive director of Milford's Downtown Development Authority.



Barnette says the idea really caught fire after renovations were completed at Milford's Central Park.



"I really think that by connecting Central Park with the southside and downtown, and being across from River's Edge Brewing, that physically connecting those two areas, and now programmatically connecting them with a social district, it's really going to glue both ends of downtown together a little bit more," she said.



The goal, Barnette says, is to have a social district in place before summer kicks in.



"The management plan and resolution, we have to the MLCC. They have to approve it. Then the license holders then get a special license from the MLCC to be able to serve, according to the social district rules."



Photo courtesy of Downtown Milford Facebook.