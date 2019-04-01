Spring Tree Planting At Milford's Central Park

April 1, 2019

Volunteers are being sought for an annual spring tree planting event in the Village of Milford.



The Village of Milford Parks & Recreation Commission is in need of volunteers for an annual spring tree planting event on Saturday, April 27th. Organizers are looking for volunteers with a few hours to spare who want to help improve local parks. The event takes place at Central Park, starting at 9am and runs until all of the trees are planted, which is usually a couple of hours. Organizers say there will be some tools available on-site, but ask volunteers to bring a shovel or rake if possible. Wood chips will also be placed around both the newly planted trees, along with those planted during the last few seasons. Organizers advise the event is rain or shine. Children under the age of 18 may participate, but must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the activities.



Those with questions or interested in volunteering should email parks@villageofmilford.org. Facebook photo. (JM)