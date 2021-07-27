Temporary Lane Closures Scheduled Friday In Milford

July 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists in the Village of Milford area are being advised of some temporary lane closures this coming Friday.



Weather permitting; work will take place on the railroad bridge over South Main Street near Central Park from approximately 8am to 3pm.



The Village advises that there will be intermittent lane closures on South Main Street as a result of the work and flaggers will be present throughout the day. The project is being completed by a contractor for the railroad company.



Motorists should expect delays in the area and alternate routes are advised.