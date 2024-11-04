Final Voting Open For 2024 Snow Plow Naming Contest In Milford

November 4, 2024

The Village of Milford’s Department of Public Services is again asking for help from the community to name two of its snow plows for the upcoming winter season.



The final round of voting for residents is now open, through November 7th.



There are 13 names in the running. Among them are MVP (Milford Village Plow), Blizzard of Oz, and Scoop Dog.



A link to the voting page is provided.





Nine DPS Snow Plows were named by the community for the 2023-2024 winter season. The winning names and their Snow Plow Trucks are below:



-Frozen Fury (named by students at Kurtz)

-Big Dump (named by students at Kurtz)

-Snow Day (named by students at Muir)

-Jimmy Neutron (named by students at Muir)

-Snowbegone Kenobi

-Plowy McPlowface

-Steve Icerman

-Gordie Plow

-The Big Leplowski



