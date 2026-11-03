Crews Battle Large Blaze At Milford Salvage

November 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: 9:46pm - The City of Wixom is asking that residents and businesses please consider conserving water over the next 12 to 24 hours due to demands on the City’s water supply as firefighting efforts continue.









A large fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a salvage yard in Milford Township.



Crews from multiple departments are battling the blaze at Milford Salvage off Buno Road near Childs Lake Road.



Thick black smoke is highly visible throughout the area and neighboring Wixom.



Police have blocked off and diverted traffic on a stretch of Buno Road, between Childs Lake and Charms Roads near the railroad tracks.



People are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.



Photo: City of Wixom and Lyon Township Fire Department