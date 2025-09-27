Road Projects Completed In Village Of Milford

September 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Milford is wrapping up its 2025 road improvement projects - enhancing both safety and accessibility throughout the community.



A recent newsletter from Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Ann Barnette recapped the work.



Projects included road resurfacing on E. Washington, east of South Main Street; and on East Oakland, between South Main Street and Mont Eagle Street.



Crews also completed drainage improvements and full road reconstruction along West Huron Street, between General Motors Road and the Peters Road Bridge.



It was noted the West Huron Street project experienced a brief delay after underground utilities were discovered, which required additional permits. During construction, a retaining wall was also installed to address longstanding drainage issues and improve the roadway’s stability.



With the projects complete, officials say residents and visitors can look forward to smoother roads and improved infrastructure throughout the Village.