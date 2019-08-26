Construction Projects Getting Underway In Village Of Milford

August 26, 2019

Various road construction projects are getting started in the Village of Milford.



The South Milford Road Rehabilitation project begins today and extends from the intersection of South Milford Road and General Motors Road, south to the Village limits. It will start out with curb and gutter removals, grading and culvert installation. Concrete curb and gutter replacement will follow. Traffic control measures will be in place, including lane closures and traffic shifts.



Meanwhile, the contractor for the 2019 Paving Program will continue with the removal and replacement of curb and gutter on North Main Street and Hickory Street, south of Summit. Grading of the aggregate base on the milled section of Hickory will follow. Next week's work will include milling N. Main Street and the remainder of Hickory Street, with asphalt placement to follow. Work on East Commerce Road is expected to begin within the next few weeks. The Village says resident notices will continue to be distributed for each stage of the project. (JM)