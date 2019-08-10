Road Projects Ready To Roll In Village Of Milford

August 10, 2019

The Village of Milford is advising of some upcoming road projects.



Village offices say barrels are already on-site for the South Milford Road Rehabilitation project that will be kicking off and other equipment will start to be delivered as soon as next week. The project extends from the intersection of South Milford Road and General Motors Road, south to the Village limits. Notices will be distributed to residents and businesses containing contact information for questions.



Meanwhile, the 2019 Paving Program will also be kicking off in the next few weeks. The program includes Hickory Street from George Street to Commerce Road, N. Main Street from George Street to Summit Street, and Commerce Road from Friar Drive east to the Village limits. Again, the Village says resident notices will be distributed with contact information for questions. Additional notices will be passed out as work moves forward for both the South Milford Road project and the 2019 Paving Program. (JM)