Milford Road To Close For Gas Pipeline Replacement Project

July 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A gas pipe replacement project will force a road closure in the Milford Township area starting this week.



Consumers Energy plans to close Milford Road, just south of Huron River Parkway – the entrance to Kensington Metropark - starting Thursday. The closure is needed to replace a gas transmission main under the road. It’s expected to be in effect through roughly Sunday, July 16th - weather permitting.



The detour is General Motors Road to Hickory Ridge Road to Stobart Road to Kensington Road to Grand River, back to Milford Road and vice versa. Business access will be maintained during the work.



The Road Commission for Oakland County advises that the identified section of Milford Road carries approximately 17,200 vehicles daily.



For questions regarding the work, contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.