Milford Road Construction Pushed Off To Next Weekend

June 22, 2019

Construction work has been pushed off to next weekend in Milford and Highland Townships.



The Road Commission for Oakland County says work that had been scheduled to begin this weekend on Milford Road from Lone Tree Road to Rowe Road, will now instead take place next Saturday, June 29th. Two culverts, just north of Watkins Boulevard and Reid Road, are being removed and replaced. The project is expected to take one day to complete but in the case of any inclement weather, the work will instead take place on Sunday the 30th. The detour route during the closure is Commerce Road to Hickory Ridge Road to M-59 and back to Milford Road and vice versa.



Meanwhile, in Lyon Township, work is continuing on a carry-over project from 2018 on Grand River at the South Hill Road intersection. Traffic signal installation will be occurring this month and is scheduled to wrap up this summer, although the exact date has yet to be announced. (JK)