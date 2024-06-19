Milford Rite Aid On Latest Closure List

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another rite aid is slated to close within the WHMI listening area.



We've talked about Rite Aid closures in Howell and Wixom due to the drug store chain's ongoing bankruptcy, now you can add Milford to that growing list.



According to court documents, the Milford location is among 12 new Michigan stores on the chopping block.



Rite Aid has struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, the company settled for up to $30 million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.