Milford Rep. Maddock Pushes Back on Speed Cameras in Construction Zones
January 16, 2026
Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com
Republican State Rep. Matt Maddock has concerns over the financial impact of Michigan’s new speed cameras set up in construction zones, also arguing that the cameras installed will not be taken down or deactivated when construction is complete, as well as when workers are no longer onsite.
Despite bipartisan support for the bill as a safety initiative, he strongly opposes the new cameras that will target drivers 10+ mph over the speed limit in active state road construction zones.
This month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation allowing the use of these automated speed cameras in clearly marked construction zones. The goal is to reduce thousands of work zone crashes, injuries, and deaths.
The first offense is a warning, second offense is a $150 fine, and third offense is a $300 fine. Full rollout is expected in 2027, with installation starting this year.