Milford Police Sgt. Murray Retires After 27 Years with Department

December 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Milford Police recognize Sgt. Brent Murray, who signed off for the final time following Saturday's Christmas parade, after 27 years of service.



"Sgt. Murray began his career with the Milford Police Department in January of 1999, after serving four distinguished years in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division," dispatch said.



"Within the department, Brent was a field training officer and mentor for many. He spent several years in the detective bureau and worked as an evidence tech, receiving instruction chevrons in 2022, Brent continued to lead and mentor our people with the utmost distinction."



Sgt. Murray will continue to work at the Oakland Police Academy.



In a social media post of his final 10-42, Milford Police thanked Sgt. Murray for his "dedicated service to our community and being a great friend and partner to all of us."



Video of Sgt. Murray's final call is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Milford Police Facebook page.