Milford Police: Man Found Murdered Inside Residence

January 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Sterling Heights man is being held in the Oakland County Jail in connection to the apparent murder of a 26-year-old Milford man on New Year's Eve.



Officers found the unidentified victim during a welfare check about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at his home off East Summit Street. The man's girlfriend contacted them, concerned she had not heard from her boyfriend for an extended time.



"The victim was found deceased with injuries consistent with a violent attack," Milford police said in a release.



A 29-year-old Sterling Heights man, whose name was also not released, was taken into custody "related to this incident," police said.



"While this incident remains under investigation, it does not appear to be random," Milford Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz said. "It is believed the victim and attacker were known to each other."



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is assisting Milford Police with its investigation.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Milford Police Department detectives at 248-684-1815.