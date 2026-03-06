Milford Police Department's Lil' Craig To Undergo Surgery

March 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The newest four-legged member of the Milford Police Department will be undergoing surgery next week but officials say the prognosis is good.



The following was posted on the Department’s Facebook page Thursday:



“Lil' Craig is guarding the sergeant's office this afternoon after a quick visit to Dr. Tokar at VCS Milford. We knew there would be a few bumps in the road adopting a senior dog. He's been a complete gentleman, but on his routine follow-up visit, it was determined our little buddy has a small cancerous mass which needs attention. He is scheduled for surgery next week and we know Dr. Tokar will take the very best care of him. His spirits are fantastic and the prognosis is good. We appreciate everyone's support since we took this guy in. It has been so overwhelming, we have been unable to keep up with all the messages and requests! We’re confident he’ll do great! We wanted you to hear it from us. We'll keep you posted on his progress!”



Lil' Craig was rescued by the Department and is also officially famous – with his story hitting over 500,000 views on social media last week.





Lil’ Craig was found near Child’s Lake Estates by officers who were called out to a lost dog complaint. Below is that post:



“On February 1st, midnight officers were called out to a lost dog complaint on the south end of the township. The dog was found on a random porch with no tags and no chip. Temps were below zero and conditions were rough. After searching the area for an owner, we took him to the station to warm up. During his visit to MPD, we could see he was mild mannered and sweet. Posts on social media didn't yield an owner so we eventually had to turn him over to animal control.



He spent about a week at the shelter. We kept tabs on him while he was there hoping to hear someone claimed him. A week later, still nothing. Rather than leaving his future to chance, we adopted him.



Today, "Lil' Craig" is a cherished member of MPD. He's trying to figure everything out, and so are we. He's recovering from some medical procedures, but adapting well! The doc tells us he's around 9 years old, missing a few teeth, one of his ears won't stand up, and he doesn't hear very well, but we're going to give this old guy the best home we can. His personality is already bringing smiles and some needed stress relief to our staff.



He's a little slow paced, loves to be around people, and is actually quite a ham. He's going to live here at the station and already has a run of the place. If you're ever in, don't forget to ask to see him.



Special thanks to Oakland County Animal Control, Premier Pet Supply Milford, and Dr. Carrie Tokar of VCS Milford for helping us make this happen.



We'll keep you posted on his life!”





Updates on the best good boy and more photos are available on the Milford Police Facebook page. That link is provided.