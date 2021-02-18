Milford Police Identify Hit & Run Suspect

February 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a hit and run crash in Milford.



The Milford Police Department has been investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Thursday, January 28th at approximately 6:28pm. The incident occurred on Duck Lake Road between Commerce and Cooley Lake Roads. The Department issued an alert on Facebook, advising that it was looking for a Jeep Wrangler, black in color, missing a large portion of the driver side fender flare. Tips were then sought from the public.



Police Chief Tom Lindberg told WHMI they have since identified a suspect and their investigation is just concluding. He said a warrant request was submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the Milford victim had to be hospitalized but was said to be recovering from her injuries.