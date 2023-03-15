Swearing-In Ceremony Held For Milford Police Personnel

March 15, 2023

There have been some significant promotions within the Milford Police Department.



The Department and community recently congratulated the newly promoted personnel at a Milford Village Council meeting, where an official swearing-in ceremony was held.



The following were publicly acknowledged and recited the Oath of Office:



Nicole Adams was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and is the first female in Milford Police Department history to earn a spot on the command staff.



Kevin Knauss was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant for Support Services. Lt. Knauss previously served as Sergeant in the Investigations Bureau.



Ed Pilch was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, Uniformed Services. Lt. Pilch previously served as Sergeant for the Patrol Division.



The promotions are said to complete the Department’s command staff going forward. Facebook photo.