Longtime Milford Police Lieutenant Passes Away

October 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Milford Police Department is mourning the loss of one of the longest-serving officers in its history.



Lieutenant Dale Mallett joined the Department in 1964, and retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 1998.



The Department says “Mallett set the stage for the level of professionalism and service we provide our residents today”.



Lt. Mallett served in various roles throughout his career, including being a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.



The Department offered his family heartfelt condolence and said those who are currently serving will forever cherish his decades of dedication to the department and the community.



Mallett passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.