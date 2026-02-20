Milford Police Adopt Stray Dog for Department

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Milford Police this week announced its newest member at the department -- a stray dog taken in during frigid temperatures in early February.



According to a post on Facebook:



"Midnight officers were called out to a lost dog complaint on the south end of the township. The dog was found on a random porch with no tags and no chip. Temps were below zero and conditions were rough. After searching the area for an owner, we took him to the station to warm up."



Posts on social media didn't yield an owner so the department eventually had to turn him over to animal control, where the dog stayed for about a week.



Rather than leaving his future to chance, Milford Police adopted him.



"Lil' Craig is a cherished member of MPD," the department reported on social media. "He's trying to figure everything out, and so are we. He's recovering from some medical procedures, but adapting well! The doc tells us he's around 9 years old, missing a few teeth, one of his ears won't stand up, and he doesn't hear very well, but we're going to give this old guy the best home we can. His personality is already bringing smiles and some needed stress relief to our staff."



Lil' Craig is described as "a little slow paced, loves to be around people, and is actually quite a ham. He's going to live here at the station and already has a run of the place."



The department offered special thanks to Oakland County Animal Control, Premier Pet Supply Milford, and Dr. Carrie Tokar of VCS Milford for helping us make this happen.