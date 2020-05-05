Construction Starting In Village of Milford

May 5, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some construction projects are getting going in the Village of Milford.



The Peters Road project is officially kicking off. The Village advises work will begin with the installation of construction signs, mailbox relocation, storm sewer cleaning, and pavement saw cutting in preparation for removals beginning next week. Asphalt removal is scheduled to begin on the south end of the project near John R. Residents should plan to mark their private sprinkler systems as soon as possible. Notices regarding the relocation of mailboxes will be distributed early next week. It was noted that Peters Road will be closed to thru traffic for the duration of the project lasting through late August 2020. Residents will still have access but should avoid driving through the current active construction work area if possible.



As for the South Milford Road project, the Village advises there are some remaining punch list items, including the placement of final pavement markings, which will be scheduled and addressed in the coming weeks. The Village reminds that projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting. Intermittent lane closures may occur as needed and motorists are being asked to drive with caution and avoid use of cell phones through work zones.