4th Of July Parade, Summer Concerts Return To Milford

June 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Milford community is gearing up for 4th of July festivities and ongoing summer concerts and events.



With restrictions lifting, Milford is said to be welcoming back concerts, activities, and gatherings. A newsletter from DDA Director Ann Barnette says the annual 4th of July parade will be the first time the community has gathered on Main Street in over a year. She says the Chamber and community veterans are helping pull everything together with the Historical Society and everyone is excited for an even better local tradition. It’s set for 11am on Sunday.



Meanwhile, live music series have also returned to the downtown for the summer. The Summer Concert Series takes place every Thursday from 7 – 9pm at the LaFontaine Family Amphitheater in Central Park. Concerts run through July 29th.



Friday Night Live is held on the last Friday of each month throughout the summer at Center Street Park along Main Street.



All concerts are free and open to the public. More information is available through the provided link. Photo: www.meetmeinmilford.com.