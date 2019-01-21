Volunteers Sought For MLK Jr. Day Soup Food Drive Assembly Event

January 21, 2019

A community service event to assemble soup bags for families in need is planned in Milford today as part of ongoing efforts to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



As in previous years, the Huron Valley MLK Day Committee has partnered with Community Sharing Food Pantry to design a family-friendly community service event to support efforts to combat food insecurity faced by local families. Area residents were invited to observe the MLK Day National Day of Service by donating requested ingredients to collection bins at area grocery stores and businesses. Lists were provided of requested ingredients customers could buy and donate during the first three weeks of January. The selected Southwest Chicken Soup recipe required only four ingredients that could be purchased at a low price, although donors were also encouraged to add a bag of tortilla chips as well.



Collection efforts will culminate later today from 4 to 7pm at the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center, aka The SHAC, where volunteers of all ages can assist in creating and decorating packages that include all necessary ingredients for the soup recipe along with a few MLK Day themed extras. Committee Chair Isaac Perry tells WHMI they traditionally offer community service opportunities for the holiday, which goes along with Dr. King’s concept of a beloved community where everybody - no matter who you are, what you look like or where you come - has at least one day in which they get to be empowered by doing good work for other people. Volunteers brought all of the donated items to the art center, which will be set up at various tables. People who come in to volunteer will be given a paper bag to assemble and decorate. Perry says they encourage anyone taking part in today’s event to personalize the bags, noting many will write notes of encouragement. He says they also have quotes from Dr. King available and different items to put inside the meal packages, adding people can assemble as few or many meal packages as they want.



Today’s event is free and open to the public. Details are available through the link. Facebook photo. (JM)