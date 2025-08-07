Milford Memories Summer Festival This Weekend

August 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Roads into and around downtown Milford were closed off Thursday in preparation for this weekend's Milford Memories Summer Festival, which kicks off Friday.



The festival runs Friday from 10 am to 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7pm and Sunday from 10 am until 5pm.



“We’ve got a great big Central Park beer tent open Friday and Saturday night until midnight. Great kids’ area. Cornhole tournament. Volleyball tournament. Basketball tournament. We have a one-mile fun run and 5k,” says Scott Rolando, co-chairperson for volunteers with the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce.



“We have live music in our beer tent all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday night, we have Parallel Fifth coming in, $5 cover charge. On Saturday night, we have the Family Tradition band coming in, another $5 cover charge. We have music in our park, behind our kids’ area. Some of the local beer tents in town will also have bands playing and stuff until midnight.”



For those trying to navigate into town, the only east-west routes in Huron and Summit streets. Traffic heading north or south will be detoured using First Street to E. Commerce Road.



Rolando says there are two areas to park for free shuttles to and from the festival.



“If you’re coming from Livingston County area, down M-59, you’re going to want to park at the Milford High School parking lot. It’s $5 there and it goes to a local school group,” he says.



“If you’re coming off I-96 heading up in, you’re going to want to park at Holden’s Party Store and Baker’s of Milford,” which is also a $5 donation to park.



Milford Memories, Rolando said, original started as a play about Milford and the Civil War more than 30 years ago.



“We’ve kind of evolved from doing that play and a small little art show with a little beer tent right downtown, to over 300 artists and vendors, big giant food row, big kids’ area and stuff like that.”



Photo courtesy of Milford Memories Facebook.