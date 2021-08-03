Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

August 3, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community.



After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th.



Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.



Live musical entertainment is scheduled all weekend long and the Official Milford Memories Beer Tent is located in the heart of the festival in Central Park. The tent is open to families during the day from 11am to 5pm. After 6pm, only those age 21 and over are permitted with a $5 admission fee.



There are various parking options and free shuttles will run continuously throughout the weekend.



A festival map and more information are available in the provided link.