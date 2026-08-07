Milford Memories Summer Festival Kicks Off Friday

August 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The annual Milford Memories summer festival and art show kicks off early Friday morning with sand volleyball. The popular three-day event offers artists, food vendors, kids’ activities, live music and more.



“Food trucks. Cornhole tournament. A big giant official Milford Memories beer tent at the top of Central Park. Great entertainment all weekend long, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Scott Rolando, who sits on the steering committee for the festival.



“Some great artists. We’ve got close to 400 different artists from all over the country coming and selling their stuff.”



Rolando says visitors may see a few changes this year.



“We moved our food court area back down to Central Park. That’s kind of a big change for people. It’s were people were used to it. In the past, we’ve had to move it around, but we’re glad to see that it’s back down at Central Park,” he said.



The kids’ vendor area is located along the boardwalk along the river in Central Park.



Free shuttle service is available from two locations, north and south of the village.



“We’ve got one behind Holden’s Party Store off of Milford Road. That’s kind of if you’re coming up from I-96. The other one is the north location at Milford High School. So, if you’re coming off M-59, go south on Milford Road,” Rolando said.



There is a suggested $5 donation for parking.



WHMI will broadcast live from the Box That Rocks from 10 am to 6 pm Friday, 10 am to 6 pm Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm Sunday.



More information is linked below.