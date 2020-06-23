Milford Memories Festival Canceled

June 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





A popular summer festival in Milford and some other events won’t be happening this season due to COVID-19.



The Milford Memories Summer Festival has been canceled. The announcement was made on the event’s Facebook page. Organizers said it was a very difficult decision that came after hours of discussion and evaluation of options. Organizers said they ran through multiple scenarios to see if a scaled down event or some other option existed to hold a safe and successful event this summer and waited as long as they could to make a final decision. The focus is now said to be on creating an amazing event in 2021.



Meanwhile, the Milford Village Council met recently and voted to cancel the Concerts in the Park series, along with Movies in the Park. Other Village-sponsored events had already been canceled through July 4th. Council is expected to discuss the fate of September events at its next meeting.



Some events are expected to take place but with some changes and safety precautions. The Milford Farmers Market opened Thursday and the popular Sidewalk Sales is planned to take place the second weekend in July.