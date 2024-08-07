Milford Memories Festival Closures

August 7, 2024

Various road closures start tomorrow for Milford Memories.



During the Milford Memories festival this week, including set-up and tear-down, many of the roads in and around downtown Milford will be closed and congestion is expected on the roads remaining open. Alternate routes are strongly advised.



Below is a summary of the timing of the closures and areas impacted:



Motorists traveling locally should follow posted detours. The only east-west routes that will be open are Huron Street and Summit Street. North-south traffic will be limited to Peters Road/Highland Avenue, and First Street to East Commerce Road.



Central Park will be closed starting on Wednesday, August 7th.



Road closures will be in effect Thursday through Sunday.



The following roads will be closed starting ahead of the morning commute on Thursday to allow for festival setup and will remain closed throughout the duration of the festival:



-Main Street between Huron Street and Summit Street

-Liberty Street west of Union Street

-Commerce Road between Union Street and Highland Avenue



Access to public parking lots is not impacted by the closures on Thursday.



Meanwhile, WHMI will be live from the festival on Friday and Saturday with the Box That Rocks.