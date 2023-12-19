Village Of Milford Receives Funding For RR Crossing Repairs

December 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local community is among the state award recipients for railroad grade crossing surface repairs.



MDOT announced the 2024 recipients of its annual Local Grade Crossing Surface Program. Among them is the Village of Milford, which will receive funding for the railroad crossing on East Huron Street.



The program is part of the state’s commitment to improving safety and the quality of the transportation system.



Selected on a competitive basis established by state law, 26 projects were awarded approximately $3 (M) million to fund highway-railroad grade crossing surface improvements. The projects could involve anything from minor asphalt repairs to installing completely new track and surface materials.



The program offers 60% funding for eligible projects, with railroads responsible for the remaining 40% of costs. All repair work is performed by the railroad company and its contractors, with cooperation for detour routes provided by the local road agencies. The railroad and local road agency are responsible for scheduling the construction work.



The complete list of 2024 recipients is available in the provided link.